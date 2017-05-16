Acting BBMR Director: Budget is an optimistic approach to Guam's economic growth

Budget hearings got underway today... up first was the Bureau of Budget Management and Research. Speaker BJ Cruz, who chairs the Committee on Appropriations, wants to hear justification, reasoning, and rationale behind the numbers.

"The governor's FY18 general fund projection is $722.4 million, which is an increase of $41.2 million dollars, or a 6.05% increase above adopted levels at $681.2 million," Cruz stated.

Acting BBMR Director Lester Carlson added, "The budget, as stated by the speaker, was submitted on January 31st. It reflects a continued optimistic approach our economic growth."

The increase in revenue projections was mainly attributed to the large increase in withholding taxes, business privilege taxes and individual income taxes. Additionally, acting BBMR Director Lester Carlson said the budget is an optimistic approach to the island's economic growth which was substantiated based on presentations by individuals such as the governor's chief economist Gary Hiles and Bank of Guam's Chief Economist Joe Bradley. Carlson asked that lawmakers view the budget as a beginning for dialogue.

We should note that Carlson takes over as acting BBMR Director following the retirement of Joey Calvo. His last day at BBMR was last Friday. Budget hearings continue tomorrow with Guam Memorial Hospital management scheduled to appear before lawmakers.