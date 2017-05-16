AG: GLUC doesn't have decision-making power for electronic billb - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

AG: GLUC doesn't have decision-making power for electronic billboards

The Attorney General has declared the Guam Land Use Commission's recent approvals of electronic billboard signs void.  And despite whatever good intentions it may have, the AG says the GLUC's actions exceed its power.

Digital outdoor signs were not around when the laws were first passed, so the statute is essentially silent on them.  So faced with what it saw as an outdated law, the GLUC has been approving zone variances for the signs.  But AG Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson says a policy disagreement with the legislature is not a good enough reason.  Instead, they should advocate to have the law changed. "This is good for the economy of Guam, but we cannot approve it, why don't you go down to the Guam Legislature," she said.

The GLUC is on record in support of amending the law. In the meantime the AG says she's not out to put any of the existing sign companies out of business. "That's a question not just of law, but of fairness and equity. The Government of Guam has allowed something to exist for over a decade," she noted. "Boards and commission members are not lawmakers, and only lawmakers can implement those changes."

She suggests a comprehensive review of the signage laws to also address other concerns such as foreign language translations. 

  • CSC hearing planned for Mark Charfaurous

    Last Christmas Eve a police officer responding to an incident in Agat recorded body cam footage of Charfauros yelling at him and his fellow officers.

  • Ehlert's defense files more docs for motion to dismiss indictments

    The defense for University of Guam’s Dr. Michael Ehlert has filed more documents in support of their motion to dismiss the indictments against the professor. The defense argues that prosecutors failed to present exculpatory evidence to grand jurors who ultimately indicted Ehlert on criminal sexual conduct charges. Although the Attorney General's office argues they weren't privy to such evidence, defense filed letters between UOG President Dr. Robert Underwood and Attorney Gene...More >>
  • Acting BBMR Director: Budget is an optimistic approach to Guam's economic growth

    Budget hearings got underway today... up first was the Bureau of Budget Management and Research. Speaker BJ Cruz, who chairs the Committee on Appropriations, wants to hear justification, reasoning, and rationale behind the numbers. "The governor's FY18 general fund projection is $722.4 million, which is an increase of $41.2 million dollars, or a 6.05% increase above adopted levels at $681.2 million," Cruz stated. Acting BBMR Director Lester Carlson added, "The bu...More >>
