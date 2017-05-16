Investigation into Harmon fire expected to take several days - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Investigation into Harmon fire expected to take several days

Posted: Updated:

The investigation into this past weekend's large fire in Harmon Industrial Park could take several days to complete. It was Saturday afternoon, the flames sent a large plume of smoke into the air and over Harmon and Tamuning.

It took more than a day to put it out.

Fire chief Joey San Nicolas says preliminary reports show the fire started in the Tsang Brothers property before it spread to the brush area and burned a major portion of the next door FSM Recycling lot.

Tsang Brothers denies burning anything that day.

Guam EPA's investigation will determine whether either of the companies affected will be served with a notice of violation.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • CSC hearing planned for Mark Charfaurous

    CSC hearing planned for Mark Charfaurous

    Last Christmas Eve a police officer responding to an incident in Agat recorded body cam footage of Charfauros yelling at him and his fellow officers.

    More >>

    Last Christmas Eve a police officer responding to an incident in Agat recorded body cam footage of Charfauros yelling at him and his fellow officers.

    More >>

  • Ehlert's defense files more docs for motion to dismiss indictments

    Ehlert's defense files more docs for motion to dismiss indictments

    Ehlert's defense files more docs for motion to dismiss indictments

    The defense for University of Guam’s Dr. Michael Ehlert has filed more documents in support of their motion to dismiss the indictments against the professor. The defense argues that prosecutors failed to present exculpatory evidence to grand jurors who ultimately indicted Ehlert on criminal sexual conduct charges. Although the Attorney General's office argues they weren't privy to such evidence, defense filed letters between UOG President Dr. Robert Underwood and Attorney Gene...More >>
    The defense for University of Guam’s Dr. Michael Ehlert has filed more documents in support of their motion to dismiss the indictments against the professor. The defense argues that prosecutors failed to present exculpatory evidence to grand jurors who ultimately indicted Ehlert on criminal sexual conduct charges. Although the Attorney General's office argues they weren't privy to such evidence, defense filed letters between UOG President Dr. Robert Underwood and Attorney Gene...More >>

  • Acting BBMR Director: Budget is an optimistic approach to Guam's economic growth

    Acting BBMR Director: Budget is an optimistic approach to Guam's economic growth

    Acting BBMR Director: Budget is an optimistic approach to Guam's economic growth

    Budget hearings got underway today... up first was the Bureau of Budget Management and Research. Speaker BJ Cruz, who chairs the Committee on Appropriations, wants to hear justification, reasoning, and rationale behind the numbers. "The governor's FY18 general fund projection is $722.4 million, which is an increase of $41.2 million dollars, or a 6.05% increase above adopted levels at $681.2 million," Cruz stated. Acting BBMR Director Lester Carlson added, "The bu...More >>
    Budget hearings got underway today... up first was the Bureau of Budget Management and Research. Speaker BJ Cruz, who chairs the Committee on Appropriations, wants to hear justification, reasoning, and rationale behind the numbers. "The governor's FY18 general fund projection is $722.4 million, which is an increase of $41.2 million dollars, or a 6.05% increase above adopted levels at $681.2 million," Cruz stated. Acting BBMR Director Lester Carlson added, "The bu...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly