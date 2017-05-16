Investigation into Harmon fire expected to take several days

The investigation into this past weekend's large fire in Harmon Industrial Park could take several days to complete. It was Saturday afternoon, the flames sent a large plume of smoke into the air and over Harmon and Tamuning.

It took more than a day to put it out.

Fire chief Joey San Nicolas says preliminary reports show the fire started in the Tsang Brothers property before it spread to the brush area and burned a major portion of the next door FSM Recycling lot.

Tsang Brothers denies burning anything that day.

Guam EPA's investigation will determine whether either of the companies affected will be served with a notice of violation.