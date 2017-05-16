New DOE offices held-back from opening due to water issues

Water pressure issues continue to stall the opening of the new Guam Department of Education central offices in Tiyan. According to deputy superintendent Chris Anderson, the construction of the three story building by vendor CoreTech International is unable to obtain an occupancy permit due to low pressure

"And so there is a well that's down or possibly several wells that are down from Guam waterworks authority that are affecting the water pressure in this area," he said.

While most of DOE's divisions were expected to move to the new office last September, it is unclear when the building will be ready to open. Superintendent Jon Fernandez met with GWA Monday. The agency indicated another month will be needed to get NAS-1 online, at which point it will be able to determine if the well will be sufficient to improve water pressure at the building.