CSC hearing planned for Mark Charfaurous

A motions hearing is scheduled for this evening at the Civil Service Commission for Mark Charfauros. Last Christmas Eve a police officer responding to an incident in Agat recorded body cam footage of Charfauros yelling at him and his fellow officers.

Police were responding to a report of illegal fireworks. Charfauros was yelling obscenities and telling them to leave because he argued they were conducting an illegal search. Following two separate investigations into his conduct, Charfauros was demoted from rank of Police Colonel to Major and then later terminated.

He has since appealed the adverse actions and motioned to have them consolidated, which the government opposes.

