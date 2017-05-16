Two more businesses join Guam Salt Reduction Initiative

In an effort to reduce non-communicable diseases on the island, the Guam Salt Reduction Initiative has partnered with over 80 local businesses. The Guam Reef and Olive Spa and the Main Restaurant became the newest members of the initiative today, displaying salt reduction tri-folds and also removing salt shakers and other salt products at the dining table. These products will now be available only at the customer's request. High salt consumption is correlated with increased incidence of diseases including hypertension and stroke and is the main risk factor for cardiovascular diseases.