Another Guam Army National Guard member will be sentenced for GRAP (Guard Recruiting Assistance Program) fraud. On Monday, Danica Ann C. Damian entered her guilty plea in federal court. Between 2008 and 2010 she fraudulently obtained $8,000 in recruitment bonuses she wasn't entitled to through the Guard Recruitment Assistance Program. She faces up to 10 years behind bars. Sentencing is set for September 25th.