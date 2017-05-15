Chinese national indicted for meth trafficking faces jail time and deportation

A man arriving from Hong Kong is busted with drugs. Chi Hang Leung entered a plea agreement with the feds for unlawful importation of methamphetamine. Court documents state customs dogs flagged him down, alerting authorities to his rear thigh area where he was concealing over 1,000 gross grams of meth. When interviewed by federal agents, he admitted he agreed to bring drugs to Guam in exchange for $40,000 Hong Kong dollars. He faces up to 20 years behind bars as well as can be removed from the United States and denied re-entry in the future.