Tenorio proclaims Emergency Medical Services Week

They are tasked with saving lives every single day. Acting governor Ray Tenorio proclaimed May 21 - 27 as Emergency Medical Services Week and May 24 as Emergency Medical Services for Children Day. Dozens of local and military first responders along with public health gathered at Adelup Tuesday morning. The ceremony followed a procession of emergency units running their sirens and lights down Marine Corps Drive in Hagåtña as part of the EMS 'Parade of Lights.'

"You people worth your training keep your composure, get your job done under unimaginable conditions," James Gillan, DPHSS Director, said. "I can't say enough about how much I admire you all."

"Guam joins the celebration of men and women who never hesitate to respond to our people's medical emergencies," Joey San Nicolas, GFD fire chief, said, as he read the proclamation.

This year's theme is EMS Strong: Always in service.

Eight EMT's and paramedics were also recognized for their service and given the 2017 Star of Life award.