19-year-old jailed for sex with 14-year-old - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

19-year-old jailed for sex with 14-year-old

Posted: Updated:

They reportedly met on Instagram, and their relationship turned sexual. Court documents state the victim's mother reported 19-year-old Vicente Junior Crisostomo to police for having sex with her 14-year-old daughter. 

When interviewed by authorities, he admitted to knowing the girl's age and having sex with her three times in the last two months.

Bail was set at $10,000 cash.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • 19-year-old jailed for sex with 14-year-old

    19-year-old jailed for sex with 14-year-old

    They reportedly met on Instagram, and their relationship turned sexual. Court documents state the victim's mother reported 19-year-old Vicente Junior Crisostomo to police for having sex with her 14-year-old daughter.  When interviewed by authorities, he admitted to knowing the girl's age and having sex with her three times in the last two months. Bail was set at $10,000 cash. More >>
    They reportedly met on Instagram, and their relationship turned sexual. Court documents state the victim's mother reported 19-year-old Vicente Junior Crisostomo to police for having sex with her 14-year-old daughter.  When interviewed by authorities, he admitted to knowing the girl's age and having sex with her three times in the last two months. Bail was set at $10,000 cash. More >>

  • Smith, Lujan both on the defense; trial set for Wednesday

    Smith, Lujan both on the defense; trial set for Wednesday

    Smith, Lujan both on the defense; trial set for Wednesday

    Attorney-client privilege barred defense attorney David Lujan saying anything about his client, Mark Smith. While it's Smith who faces federal charges, Lujan is on the defense for himself. As reported, the government has filed a motion to disqualify Lujan due to the potential conflict of interests. In his filing on Monday, Lujan confirms he's in receipt of grand jury transcripts from earlier this year when the government subpoenaed him to testify in front of the grand jury. This was ...More >>
    Attorney-client privilege barred defense attorney David Lujan saying anything about his client, Mark Smith. While it's Smith who faces federal charges, Lujan is on the defense for himself. As reported, the government has filed a motion to disqualify Lujan due to the potential conflict of interests. In his filing on Monday, Lujan confirms he's in receipt of grand jury transcripts from earlier this year when the government subpoenaed him to testify in front of the grand jury. This was ...More >>

  • Man arrested for attempting to burn family's house down

    Man arrested for attempting to burn family's house down

    Another Harmon fire over the weekend. 39-year-old Rogelio Mansano Marquez was arrested and charged with negligent burning as a misdemeanor.

    More >>

    Another Harmon fire over the weekend. 39-year-old Rogelio Mansano Marquez was arrested and charged with negligent burning as a misdemeanor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly