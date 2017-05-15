Smith, Lujan both on the defense; trial set for Wednesday

Attorney-client privilege barred defense attorney David Lujan saying anything about his client, Mark Smith.

While it's Smith who faces federal charges, Lujan is on the defense for himself. As reported, the government has filed a motion to disqualify Lujan due to the potential conflict of interests. In his filing on Monday, Lujan confirms he's in receipt of grand jury transcripts from earlier this year when the government subpoenaed him to testify in front of the grand jury. This was the same grand jury that ultimately indicted his client. Lujan continues to question why he was subpoenaed since nothing from his testimony was related to events currently happening at GHURA. As reported, Lujan formerly served as legal counsel for GHURA. Smith meanwhile stands accused of serving as both GHURA legal counsel and profiting from the Section 8 program with the help of his friend, Glenn Wong. Arguments on the matter are set for Wednesday.