GVB to install 12 solar-powered bus shelters in Tumon this summer

The Guam Visitors Bureau will be installing 12 new bus shelters along San Vitores Road in Tumon.

According to GVB President and CEO Nathan Denight, the project is a joint effort by GVB and partners to enhance safety and transportation service. The bus shelters will be state-of-the-art solar powered, stainless steel and architecturally sound to withstand Guam's weather conditions. The estimated date of completion is toward the end of July.