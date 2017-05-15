Union speaking out for teachers about owed payments

The Guam Federation of Teachers is speaking out for educators who claim they are owed payment under the Bonus Rewards and Incentives Program of 2005. While the program was adopted by the Guam Education Board over a decade ago, Superintendent Jon Fernandez said it was later discontinued by former superintendent Luis Reyes.

GFT representative Frank Perez said, "It is the position of the Guam Federation of teachers that these teachers should not be forgotten, set aside, or allowed to pass into memory. They shall be made whole by the Guam Department of Education, paying them their just long-overdue bonuses, awards and incentives."

The GEB has referred the issue to its finance committee and superintendent Jon Fernandez is coordinating with DOE's Human Resources Department to collect records and address teachers who may be affected.

For help submitting documents call 735-4390.