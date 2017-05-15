Union speaking out for teachers about owed payments - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Union speaking out for teachers about owed payments

Posted: Updated:

The Guam Federation of Teachers is speaking out for educators who claim they are owed payment under the Bonus Rewards and Incentives Program of 2005. While the program was adopted by the Guam Education Board over a decade ago, Superintendent Jon Fernandez said it was later discontinued by former superintendent Luis Reyes.

GFT representative Frank Perez said, "It is the position of the Guam Federation of teachers that these teachers should not be forgotten, set aside, or allowed to pass into memory. They shall be made whole by the Guam Department of Education, paying them their just long-overdue bonuses, awards and incentives."

The GEB has referred the issue to its finance committee and superintendent Jon Fernandez is coordinating with DOE's Human Resources Department to collect records and address teachers who may be affected.

For help submitting documents call 735-4390.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • 19-year-old jailed for sex with 14-year-old

    19-year-old jailed for sex with 14-year-old

    They reportedly met on Instagram, and their relationship turned sexual. Court documents state the victim's mother reported 19-year-old Vicente Junior Crisostomo to police for having sex with her 14-year-old daughter.  When interviewed by authorities, he admitted to knowing the girl's age and having sex with her three times in the last two months. Bail was set at $10,000 cash. More >>
    They reportedly met on Instagram, and their relationship turned sexual. Court documents state the victim's mother reported 19-year-old Vicente Junior Crisostomo to police for having sex with her 14-year-old daughter.  When interviewed by authorities, he admitted to knowing the girl's age and having sex with her three times in the last two months. Bail was set at $10,000 cash. More >>

  • Smith, Lujan both on the defense; trial set for Wednesday

    Smith, Lujan both on the defense; trial set for Wednesday

    Smith, Lujan both on the defense; trial set for Wednesday

    Attorney-client privilege barred defense attorney David Lujan saying anything about his client, Mark Smith. While it's Smith who faces federal charges, Lujan is on the defense for himself. As reported, the government has filed a motion to disqualify Lujan due to the potential conflict of interests. In his filing on Monday, Lujan confirms he's in receipt of grand jury transcripts from earlier this year when the government subpoenaed him to testify in front of the grand jury. This was ...More >>
    Attorney-client privilege barred defense attorney David Lujan saying anything about his client, Mark Smith. While it's Smith who faces federal charges, Lujan is on the defense for himself. As reported, the government has filed a motion to disqualify Lujan due to the potential conflict of interests. In his filing on Monday, Lujan confirms he's in receipt of grand jury transcripts from earlier this year when the government subpoenaed him to testify in front of the grand jury. This was ...More >>

  • Man arrested for attempting to burn family's house down

    Man arrested for attempting to burn family's house down

    Another Harmon fire over the weekend. 39-year-old Rogelio Mansano Marquez was arrested and charged with negligent burning as a misdemeanor.

    More >>

    Another Harmon fire over the weekend. 39-year-old Rogelio Mansano Marquez was arrested and charged with negligent burning as a misdemeanor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly