Fernandez looks to source $500,000 for GDOE master plan

Superintendent Jon Fernandez is hoping to work with the Guam Legislature to source half a million dollars for a Guam Department of Education master facilities plan, after funding for the project has been in limbo due to continued procurement protests and appeals.

"So over the past couple of years we were hoping the $100 million procurement would go through, because approximately $500,000 of that amount was for master facilities planning, so we're probably going to need to see if the legislature will assist us in getting that extra $500,000 to initiate and begin that master facilities planning so we don't have to wait," Fernandez said.

The plan would prioritize facility projects aside from Simon Sanchez High School - including cost and scope of work - and would take an estimated six months to complete. Fernandez said the plan is a priority given recent concerns from senator Mike San Nicolas indicating a master plan is needed before government funding can be approved.