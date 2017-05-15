Man arrested for tampering with power meter

A Mangilao man is behind bars accused of stealing power. 64-year-old Peter L. Marriott was arrested and charged with theft and theft of utilities both as third degree felonies.

Court documents state a Guam Power Authority investigator had noticed a blank meter on his Mangilao unit, indicating the meter was either defective or tampered with. Marriott reportedly told authorities he had no knowledge of the tampered meter, but admitted to having electricity recently.

He also claimed another person was living with him, but did not disclose who that friend was.