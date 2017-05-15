Ground broken on new Yigo McDonald's

Another set of "Golden Arches" will soon rise in Yigo. Ground was broken for a second McDonald's in Guam's northernmost village, as franchise owner Joe Ayuyu says the current store has reached its capacity. "We see this village or this area growing more and more into the future and it's just the right place for us to be at," he explained.

The planned 4,400 square foot restaurant will be the first new store in many years, and Ayuyu says it will feature all the latest technology, and the newest looks that McDonald's has to offer. "I've seen it, I think the community will be excited. I think with this new restaurant it's so appropriate to bring in all of those new technology and new things that's happening in the restaurant."

New features will include digital menu screens, a self-order kiosk with table service, automated beverage system, and a double lane drive thru. Ayuyu started with two restaurants in Saipan, and about a year ago bought the six other McDonald's stores here. And He is bullish about the prospects for more, saying, "We could possibly support another maybe two, three, four, maybe, restaurants."