Sunday protests continue outside Hagåtña Cathedral demanding Apuron be defrocked

Rain or shine, there's no stopping the picket line. Dozens of protestors continued their march to have now suspended Archbishop Anthony Apuron defrocked. Sunday's picket marks the 46th week of Sunday protests outside the Hagatna Cathedral. Laity Forward Movement's Therese Tayama has been with the group since its inception.

"I'm still here because a little over a year ago there was just a group of us with one purpose in mind, and that was to bring change and progress to our church, and those changes are happening now and we must continue on because we can see that this is going to be, this is going to bring about what is much needed and that's why I'm here," said Tayama.

Apuron was last seen in California despite facing a canonical trial in Rome and lawsuits here at home. He is accused of sexually molesting former altar boys Roy Quintanilla, Walter Denton, Roland Sondia, and now deceased Joseph "Sonny" Quinata.