George Bamba II shown leniency for drugs because of cooperation

He faced 10 years to life behind bars but was shown leniency because he cooperated with the feds. George Mariano Bamba II was sentenced to three years imprisonment followed by five years supervised release. Although he was operating out of San Diego, he was dealing drugs with people from Guam.

Federal agents on his case recovered over 95 grams of methamphetamine with a 100% purity. Meth at the time of the bust had a street value of anywhere from $500 to $800 per gram. In court on Monday, his father former Senator Joseph George Bamba stated his son had done wrong, but hoped good can come out of the experience.

Both the defendant and his parents expressed willingness to use their experience to speak to other families affected by drugs. While addressing the court, The younger Bamba admitted to being a drug addict for at least ten years.

A judicial recommendation will be made that he be placed in a drug treatment program.