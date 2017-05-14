French military exercise resumed after brief delay

The French military exercise Jeanne D'Arc resumed over the weekend after it was put on hold Friday following an incident where a French boat ran aground. Joint Region Marianas Chief of Staff Captain Jeff Grimes said the decision to resume the exercise came following a detailed assessment of the accident, adding he is confident military partners have improved preparation and put in place sufficient mitigation methods.

Meanwhile, the Navy is currently working with local and federal agencies to further assess the effects of the landing craft's impact on the sea floor.