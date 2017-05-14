GHS/OCD and MRFC closely monitor events surrounding North Korea

Guam Homeland Security Advisor George Charfauros says his office, Civil Defense, the Marianas Regional Fusion Center, along with federal and military partners are closely monitoring the recent events surrounding North Korea.

He says there is no immediate threat to Guam at this time. “Although the tests out of North Korea seem daunting to the public, we have confidence in the United States military and work closely with our partners in the Department of Defense to be able to respond accordingly. For the community, it's always important to have a family communication plan, emergency preparedness kit and plans in place for members in your home to be prepared for all hazards, natural or man–made," Charfauros said.

When creating your family communication plan, consider how your family will get emergency alerts and warnings, how everyone will get to a safe, concrete location if separated, how your family gets in touch with one another, where your family meeting place will be, etc. Visit https://www.ready.gov/make–a–plan, for more information.

Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo today issued the following statement regarding recent reports of a North Korea missile launch. "I am very concerned by North Korea's recent actions and most recent ballistic missile launch. This latest test is irresponsible and it further destabilizes the region. Their continued defiance of the international community cannot be tolerated. I hope the Trump Administration will take action to prevent any further escalation and reassure our allies and partners in the region. However, I am confident the current defense capabilities on Guam, including the continued THAAD deployment, will protect our island as we continue to monitor the situation and actions of North Korea."