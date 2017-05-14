Fallen officers honored in solemn ceremony

A salute to our fallen heroes was on full display during the Guam Police Department's memorial ceremony in Hagatna. 17 fallen officers were honored. The officers were joined by family and friends of those each remembered for paying the ultimate sacrifice.

Flags outside of the Hagåtña precinct were placed at half staff, as several law enforcement officials lit candles and paid their respects at the memorial wall wrapped with the "thin blue line" ribbon.

The ceremony is just one of many events happening during police week.