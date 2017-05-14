State of emergency declared for Harmon Industrial Park fire - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

State of emergency declared for Harmon Industrial Park fire

Acting Governor Ray Tenorio has signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency for the fire that ignited in the Harmon Industrial Park on Saturday.The executive order allows for emergency procurement of equipment and and overtime needed to fight the fire at FSM Recycling. The cause is under investigation.

