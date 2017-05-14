Fire contained...but not extinguished

The fire that ignited at the FSM Recycling Center has been contained, however Guam Fire Department Spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf says it has not yet been extinguished. The fire was reported on Saturday at around 4:30pm. Chargualaf says the fire is approximately a quarter of an acre in size and about 20 feet high (due to various debris). She adds GFD units are still on scene working with an excavator and there is no approximate time for complete extinguishment. Chargualaf says a smoke advisory remains in effect.