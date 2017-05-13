Smoke advisory from Harmon fire extended until 10am Sunday - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

The National Weather Service has extended its Dense Smoke Advisory to 10am Sunday morning. A fire that started in the Harmon Industrial Park area at 4:25pm on Saturday continues to burn. Firefighters from the Guam Fire Department, military and Airport Fire have been batting a vegetation, construction material and scrap metal fire for about 14 hours now.

Guam EPA also responded and advised residents and businesses near FSM Recycling to evacuate because of the smoke. The NWS advises that visibility is down to about one mile within the smoke plume.

The impact from the smoke includes possible industrial chemical and respiratory distress, the advisory states.

