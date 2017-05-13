Tamuning, Tumon & Harmon expected to experience heavy smoke until midnight

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Smoke Advisory for Guam as a result of a fire in the Harmon Industrial Park area. This means there will be limited visibility in the area. The NWS advises visibility is down to about one mile within the smoke plume and possible industrial chemicals may cause respiratory distress.

Residents & businesses in Tumon, Tamuning & Harmon expected to experience heavy smoke until midnight due to Harmon Industrial Park fire. pic.twitter.com/BNPGIuWsRD — KUAM News (@kuamnews) May 13, 2017

Residents and visitors are advised, if driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. People with sensitive lungs should stay clear of this area or stay indoors. Residents and businesses in Tumon, Tamuning and Harmon are expected to experience heavy smoke until around midnight.

Additionally, the Guam Enviromental Protection Agency is advising residents and businesses near FSM Recycling to evacuate the area if they are inhaling smoke.

As of 7:30pm on Saturday crews from the Guam Fire Department, Airport Fire and Navy Fire were still battling a vegetation, construction material, and scrap metal fire said GFD Spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf.

The fire was initially reported at 4:25pm. So far there are no reports of any injuries.