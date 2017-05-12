Calvo blasts Bordallo over Section 30 funds - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Calvo blasts Bordallo over Section 30 funds

Calling it a subject of immense gravity, Governor Eddie Calvo issued a letter Friday blasting Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo for her stance on federal tax remittances known as Section 30 funds, and implying that Bordallo may not fully realize the ramifications of her position.

At issue is Bordallo's request that the treasury and interior departments not consider previous Section 30 underpayments when calculating total Section 30 funding for fiscal year 2014.

That happens to be the year for establishing a baseline for how much money will be allocated for war reparations payments. But the governor says that would effectively lower the threshold from $120 million to $68 million. And at that level, Calvo says Govguam would be forced to take "draconian measures," to make up for the loss in funds to operate. Calvo even echoed remarks by Speaker BJ Cruz that it could mean up to a thousand government lay-offs.

Bordallo's war reparations law, which she managed to push through last year after decades of Guam efforts, has been criticized by some because it identifies Section 30 funds as reimbursement, which is money that Guam already receives.

Calvo asked Bordallo for clarification on two questions:  when exactly will the $68 million threshold kick in. And if Bordallo really considers the Section 30 funds as merely a "placeholder", when will she identify a real funding source.

We were unable to get a response from Bordallo's office as of news time.

