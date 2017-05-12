Armed man spotted outside Talofofo school may have been game hunter

Friday saw a scare down south, as elementary school children, teachers and staff were forced to stay indoors. The school was placed on lockdown for more than two hours after a witness reported seeing two men armed with guns just outside school grounds.

One witness even told authorities the gunman pointed the weapon at someone.

According to Department of Education deputy superintendent Chris Anderson, second grade students had noticed what appeared to be two men outside the campus with guns. That left everyone with no option but to implement a shelter-in-place.

This all happening around 11:45 this morning. The Guam Police Department was called. SWAT officers swept the perimeter and areas outside of the school, while the gates were secured and students were kept safe in their classrooms. The principal confirmed that GPD issued the all clear at 2:15 this afternoon.

In response, Acting Governor Ray Tenorio, who oversees the island's public safety, met with police chief JI Cruz to discuss the scare. Tenorio said, "I think we need to work with Agriculture, Conservation and maybe a public campaign making sure anybody going hunting understands it's taboo. You can't be doing that. There's a line you don't cross in our modern society."

Chief Cruz replied, "Governor, just the whole idea of having a gun in a populated area let alone form the school or in the school area, when you are going after game you never know where that round is going to go so that's the awareness we need to put to these hunters out there."

The chief told Tenorio in his chambers that GPD officers are working with conservation officers to find out who typically hunts in that area.

GPD also says Notre Dame High School was similarly locked-down due to proximity.