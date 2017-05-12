How does Guam feel about a part-time legislature?

Only one came out to testify but several submitted their support for a measure that would create a part-time legislature. Bill 60, introduced by Senator Fernando Esteves, would be known as the citizens' legislature act. It would also reduce the pay of senators $12,000 a year.

Republican Party of Guam's Benny Pinaula testified in support of the measure, saying, "How much time and service you put in is really going to be up to you. You are going to be held to the same standards from the people of Guam as you are right now whether you are part time or full time. The people of guam are going to look to you to pass good legislation, to interact within the community."

Senator Tommy Morrison also introduced companion legislation, bill 61, which would let the voters decide if they want a part time legislature. That has yet to have a public hearing.

Meantime, Senator Michael San Nicolas also held a hearing on Bill 72 and resolution 76 both are efforts he says to improve the cash flow of the government.