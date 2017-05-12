French vessel runs aground in Piti during military training

It's the first French military exercise in Guam of this magnitude in recent history, however, Jeanne D'Arc 2017 was put on hold after a French boat ran aground Friday, prompting an investigation by military officials.

It's meant to bring together navies form France, the United Kingdom, the United States and Japan. Major Tim Patrick said "Jeanne D'Arc2017 is a French-led multinational exercise." But as the exercise got underway in Guam today, a French shallow draft flat-bottom boat ran ashore, forcing military leadership to pause the exercise.

The landing craft ran aground at Reserve Craft Beach in Piti early Friday morning. "From our initial assessment it has damage to one of its two propellers. There were no personnel injuries, and there was no release of petroleum or other hazardous constituents to the environment," said Joint Region Marianas chief of staff Captain Jeff Grimes. While one boat ran ashore, Captain Grimes said a second boat did not.

He said the military is working with local and federal stakeholders including the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the US Coast Guard to assess any possible environmental impacts, adding incidents like these are uncommon.

"And finally, I have directed that we stop all operations associated with this exercise until we conduct a further assessment of the situation as we gather all the facts," Grimes added.

The exercise was meant to test multilateral interoperability and skills needed for amphibious operations and landings. "Similar to what occurred her in July 21, 1944. Those are the skills we still need today to take troops from the sea to the shore," he said. It also focused on freedom of navigation of the seas, a hot topic topic considering recent tensions in the South China Sea.

"As with all naval operations into the South China Sea, the Philippine Sea or anywhere we operate worldwide, all navies exercise the freedom of navigation to the maximum extent of the law," he said.

While the exercise is on hold for now, Captain Grimes said it may resume pending the outcome of the investigation.