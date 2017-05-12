Honda working with vehicle owners on airbag inflator recall

Honda is going to great lengths to ensure the repair of Honda and Acura vehicles equipped with recalled Takata airbag inflators, some of which have injured and even killed vehicle occupants around the world. According to a press release, Honda invites all owners of Honda and Acura vehicles that may be affected by the airbag inflator recalls to attend free Repair-A-Thon recall repair events taking place at several locations on Guam.

First, Honda will host two events for military personnel (Active, Retired & Dependents) on Monday, May 15 at the Andersen Air Force Base Auto Hobby Shop and on Tuesday, May 16 at the Naval Base Guam Auto Hobby Shop from 7am to 4pm each day. A 10–day event will also be held for all Guam Residents from Thursday May 18 through Saturday May 27 at the Agana Shopping Center parking lot next to Wendy's from 8am to 5pm.

Trained technicians will be on site throughout those days, and the free repairs will take approximately 1 hour. Vehicle owners can determine if their vehicles are affected by airbag inflator recalls by visiting recalls.honda.com or recalls.acura.com or by contacting Triple J Auto Group at 648–6152. While appointments are not required, calling ahead to schedule a repair time may result in expedited service.

If a vehicle owner is unable to attend one of these repair events, Triple J will schedule an appointment for later repair at their facility at a time that is convenient for each customer.