Recognizing those who protect and serve

Acting governor Ray Tenorio proclaimed May 15th to the 19th as Guam Police Week and Guam Peace Officer's Memorial Day. Police Chief JI Cruz said, "On Guam, we join this celebration to honor our men and women who put their life on the line every time they put on their uniform and badge."

Tenorio added, "That has never been more true than in the last few weeks where we had shootings at officers and your are talking about putting your lives on the line."

GPD will have several community events throughout the week.

During the signing, it was also announced that Officer David Elliott is was selected as Police Officer of the Year.