Convicted murderer won't pay victim's mortgage, repairs

A convicted murderer will not be paying his victim's mortgage and home repairs. This was decided in Judge Anita Sukola's courtroom on Friday during a restitution hearing for defendant Keith Jermaine Garrido.

Garrido was previously sentenced to life behind bars with the possibility of parole for the murder of Nancy Mafnas. Mafnas' family had requested Garrido pay over $103,000 in restitution, but the court denied the full amount stating only the $19,000 in funeral costs was justified. In total, Garrido will pay over $21,000 which include a separate home invasion case.