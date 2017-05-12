High financial praise for GLUC

The Office of Public Accountability is giving kudos to the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission for the management of its finances in FY 2016. According to an audit report released today, the GALC ended last fiscal year with a little over a half million dollar net increase in fund balances. There were no deficiencies identified.

The OPA did point out that the GALC has been waiting for almost one year for the Attorney General to approve its Land Bank Rules and Regulations.

The Land Bank consists of former Spanish Crown Lands and other non-ancestral lands conveyed by the feds and GovGuam. The LBRR, once approved, will determine the distribution method of generated revenue and qualification standards.