High financial praise for GLUC - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

High financial praise for GLUC

Posted: Updated:

The Office of Public Accountability is giving kudos to the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission for the management of its finances in FY 2016. According to an audit report released today, the GALC ended last fiscal year with a little over a half million dollar net increase in fund balances. There were no deficiencies identified.

The OPA did point out that the GALC has been waiting for almost one year for the Attorney General to approve its Land Bank Rules and Regulations.

The Land Bank consists of former Spanish Crown Lands and other non-ancestral lands conveyed by the feds and GovGuam. The LBRR, once approved, will determine the distribution method of generated revenue and qualification standards.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • All faiths invited to participate in prayer broadcast

    All faiths invited to participate in prayer broadcast

    Representatives from our island's diverse faith communities will come together this Sunday to pray and reflect on the imminent threat of nuclear missile attack by the military leadership of North Korea.

    More >>

    Representatives from our island's diverse faith communities will come together this Sunday to pray and reflect on the imminent threat of nuclear missile attack by the military leadership of North Korea.

    More >>

  • Utility agencies could use drones for system inspections

    Utility agencies could use drones for system inspections

    The Guam Power Authority and The Guam Waterworks Authority may be looking into the use of drones.

    More >>

    The Guam Power Authority and The Guam Waterworks Authority may be looking into the use of drones.

    More >>

  • Dr. Austin Shelton named exec director of Center for Island Sustainability

    Dr. Austin Shelton named exec director of Center for Island Sustainability

    The University of Guam has appointed Dr. Austin Shelton to Executive Director of the Center for Island Sustainability. Shelton is a graduate of Hawaii Pacific University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology.

    More >>

    The University of Guam has appointed Dr. Austin Shelton to Executive Director of the Center for Island Sustainability. Shelton is a graduate of Hawaii Pacific University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly