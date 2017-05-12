Convicted rapist says he's too ashamed to attend his own sentencing

The man convicted in the 2012 Crown Bakery kidnapping and rape asks the court he be excused from attending his sentencing hearing. His reasoning? He's ashamed.

But the victim is speaking up - and wants her assailant to face her.

"I've heard of lots of defendants who feel ashamed and don't want to be present there. But this is the first time I've heard someone say 'I think it's my right not to be physically present at the sentencing because I feel ashamed,'" stated chief prosecutor Phil Tydingco, reacting to convicted rapist Ray Charles Tedtaotao Camacho's request to not attend his own sentencing hearing. Camacho's justification? He's ashamed.

"He wants to waive his right to be present at sentencing - of course, we're opposing that. We believe that he needs to be held responsible that includes him being present to hear any evidence as well as the sentencing as well as hear from the victim," he said.

In court on Friday, Camacho avoided eye contact with his victim, Monique Baza. Back in 2012, Camacho hid in the back of Baza's car while she made a quick trip into the bakery. When she returned to her car, he tied her down using seatbelts and forced her to drive to a secluded area, where he raped her.

When asked by media after court proceedings what Camacho is ashamed of, defense attorney Doug Moylan could only state that information "will come out during sentencing."

Sentencing was continued to June 30. Before then however, parties will argue whether Camacho was fully cooperative with the government as required by his plea agreement. On June 23, defense will present a 43-minute audio tape of Camacho's interview with investigators in hopes of proving the defendant was fully cooperative.

Camacho faces 15 years to life behind bars.

Until then, Baza waits for justice. "It's obviously not fair to me. He might be ashamed, but I'm the one who has to keep coming back, as well. And this is something that you did to me. I agree with the judge that he has to be there. He owes me that much to be there so that he can face me and I can say what I need to say," she said.

She has since used her experience to empower herself and others, and launched a GoFund Me page to share her story in a full-length movie. To view the concept trailer, visit MoniqueBazaFilm.com.