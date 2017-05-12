IBOGS student exchange addresses youth issues, promotes unity

The Island-wide Board of Governing Students hosted its second annual student exchange today. The event aims to talk about issues facing youth and promote unity between different high schools.

"Things went pretty well. We got to hear a lot from other schools, whether they be problems or good things that are happening at their schools," IBOGS representative John Olandez said. "We also talked about Board Policy, which deals with harassment and cyber bullying."

Chairwoman Cyndal Abad added, "That topic really hit close to home for a lot of students because it's sad to say but everyone from today, they said they kind of felt they were bullied at least once in their life."

IBOGS will also be hosting a seminar with over 140 participants from different schools on Saturday with the theme "Believing in the Vision", which aims to create a vision by students of their future and role in the community.