Fernandez comments on GW needing renovation

As the Guam Education Board finalizes a proposed emergency declaration for Simon Sanchez High School that will need to be approved by Governor Eddie Calvo, senator Joe San Agustin has raised concern over another school he feels is in just as bad - if not worse condition - George Washington High School. In response, superintendent Jon Fernandez said he's aware of the facility concerns.

"We recognize that GW also needs renovation as well, and if we could find the resources for that, that's something that we'd also want to address. As far as public health is concerned, Simon Sanchez has been our ground zero over the past couple of years. Public health is also a community partner with GW, so they tend to go there regularly to help them maintain compliance, and they've helped guide us through a pilot program to help us be very proactive in addressing those compliance issues," Fernandez said.

While money from the $100 million procurement was meant to overhaul GW, as well as the Home of the Sharks, a recent appeal by CoreTech International may lead to the removal of GW and other schools from the ongoing procurement. Meanwhile, the Guam Education Board will vote on a resolution concerning the proposed emergency declaration next week Tuesday.