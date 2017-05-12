Suspected armed men outside campus locks down Talofofo school - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Suspected armed men outside campus locks down Talofofo school

The all clear was given at Talofofo Elementary School at 2:15PM, after the school had been on lock down for over two hours over concerns of two armed gunmen seen just outside the school grounds. According to deputy superintendent Chris Anderson, second grade students had noticed what appeared to be two male individuals outside the campus with guns, prompting the shelter in place procedure at approximately 11:45AM.

The Guam Police Department responded to the incident, and SWAT officers swept the perimeter and areas outside the campus while the gates were secured and students were secured in classrooms.

The principal confirmed that GPD issued the all clear at 2:15PM.

  • All faiths invited to participate in prayer broadcast

    Representatives from our island's diverse faith communities will come together this Sunday to pray and reflect on the imminent threat of nuclear missile attack by the military leadership of North Korea.

  • Utility agencies could use drones for system inspections

    The Guam Power Authority and The Guam Waterworks Authority may be looking into the use of drones.

  • Dr. Austin Shelton named exec director of Center for Island Sustainability

    The University of Guam has appointed Dr. Austin Shelton to Executive Director of the Center for Island Sustainability. Shelton is a graduate of Hawaii Pacific University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology.

