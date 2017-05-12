Suspected armed men outside campus locks down Talofofo school

The all clear was given at Talofofo Elementary School at 2:15PM, after the school had been on lock down for over two hours over concerns of two armed gunmen seen just outside the school grounds. According to deputy superintendent Chris Anderson, second grade students had noticed what appeared to be two male individuals outside the campus with guns, prompting the shelter in place procedure at approximately 11:45AM.

The Guam Police Department responded to the incident, and SWAT officers swept the perimeter and areas outside the campus while the gates were secured and students were secured in classrooms.

The principal confirmed that GPD issued the all clear at 2:15PM.