92-year-old WWII survivor given honorary diploma

She was forced to abandon her education due to the horrendous hardships imposed by the Japanese occupation of World War II, but over 70 years later, 92-year-old Cecilia Santos Yatar was honored with her honorary high school diploma. Two of her daughters flew across the country - from Georgia and Colorado - to witness the special event.

Cecilia and her family suffered torture, physical and emotional harm during the war, and after, she was unable to complete her schooling due to economic hardships. Despite this, she raised a loving family, including 11 children, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.

She marks the first honorary high school graduate from Southern High School.

Congratulations!

