Lt Governor swears in two new members to GEB

The two newest members of the Guam Education Board - Mark Mendiola and Robert Crisostomo - were sworn in Friday morning by Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio. Mendiola is the current GEB parent representative, while Crisostomo will fill the vacancy left by the resignation of elected member Ken Chargualaf last year.

    Representatives from our island's diverse faith communities will come together this Sunday to pray and reflect on the imminent threat of nuclear missile attack by the military leadership of North Korea.

    The Guam Power Authority and The Guam Waterworks Authority may be looking into the use of drones.

    The University of Guam has appointed Dr. Austin Shelton to Executive Director of the Center for Island Sustainability. Shelton is a graduate of Hawaii Pacific University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology.

