Difficulty noted in finding US laborers

Putting the community to work, Guam Department of Labor officials went before lawmakers to discuss the services the department has available to the community. Among the topics discussed was H2B workers.

Senator Regine Biscoe Lee who chaired the hearing brought up the ongoing issue that there continues to be a shortage of H2B workers on the island. She asked what the department is doing to prepare people locally to take on those jobs.

However, Alien Labor administrator Greg Massey says some of the labor intense positions are just not attractive and are harder to fill locally. "It's very difficult these days to get US workers, local workers to fill those jobs. They are not knocking down the doors to get apprenticeships for carpenters and masonry. I looked at numbers from GCC and only 13 percent of the apprentices are in the construction trades," he said.

He adds there needs to be a fundamental shift to make these sort of jobs attractive. You can check out the services Guam DOL has available at dol.guam.gov.

