Woman arrested after threats to kill attorney's dog, family

A woman is under arrest after she allegedly made threats towards a local law firm. 44-year-old Natalia Patricia Salzarulo is charged with terrorizing and criminal mischief. Court documents state the woman called the Hagatna law firm this week threatening to cut the attorney's throat and kill his dog and his family. Documents also state the suspect also wrote obscene messages on the victim's car stating "thief" and "I cover for rapists." She was arrested after going to the lawyer's office again making those alleged threats. Salzarulo was booked and confined.