Missing girl case remains open, under investigation

Seven weeks since 18-year-old Deondra Borja mysteriously disappeared and still no sign of her whereabouts.

Guam Police Department spokesperson Captain Kim Santos confirmed with KUAM today that the case remains open and under investigation. She says authorities continue to follow up on leads and information as they get it. Borja was reported missing on March 22nd. She was last seen in the Thousand Steps area in Pagat, Mangilao. During a full-scale search of the area, family members found her slippers, but no further clues since then. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

