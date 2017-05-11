HUD assesses GHURA's compliance

Just the week before the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority received a Guam OPA audit noting multiple deficiencies, HUD officials were on island conducting a compliance review of the agency.

It was in the first week of May, GHURA executive director Mike Duenas says federal officials were here looking at the agency's files and policies, as well as, identifying areas of weakness.

Mike Duenas, GHURA Executive Director, said, "Overall the programs, the Section 8 and public housing programs are sound. We just need to tighten up in terms of the documentation and we need to update some of our policies and procedures which have not been adjusted for over five years."

Duenas says GHURA is already working to correct numerous issues noted by HUD and in the OPA audit.

GHURA will respond to the HUD compliance review once they get the results later this month.