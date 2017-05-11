How does 14th Amendment affect Guam?

The 14th Amendment: Transforming American Democracy. It's the theme for ongoing Law Week events, but what does it really mean and how does it affect us in Guam, an unincorporated territory?

Dozens of students from the University of Guam, the Guam Community College, and members of the Youth Congress attended "Conversatorio", a panel discussion at the District Court of Guam to dive deeper into the amendment that's most famous for citizenship rights and equal protection of the laws.

Guam's political status could be much different if the 14th amendment was fully applicable to Guamanians.

This according to UOG President Dr. Robert Underwood who explains one very significant sentence is missing. "The first sentence in section one of the 14th Amendment is all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof are citizens of the United States and the state wherein they reside, so that sentence is eliminated and we just start with the second sentence," he said.

"Even though most of the discussion today and discussion across the nation will be about the entire application of the 14th Amendment, the 14th Amendment is only selectively applied to Guam and the territories."

He explains the Department of Justice did this on purpose.

They wanted the people of Guam to have basic civil rights - while keeping the island an unincorporated territory. "And by doing so you then kind of change the political standing of the territory and cloud the issue of Section 2 of the 14th Amendment which talks about representation," he said.

This only sparked further discussion on distinctions of citizenship. Statutory - like Guamanians who were granted U.S. Citizenship through the Organic Act of Guam verses Constitutional Citizenship. "If you notice in the case that Neil Weare presents in We the People the basis of that is to declare that this kind of natural born citizenship applies to the territories," he said.

He used Thursday's panel discussion to call students to action, that the Constitution is meant only to be a framework. Underwood said, "It's really about a set of ideas and principals that you live these principals in present day reality and every generation is commanded to analyze that for themselves and make their contribution."

Underwood along with former Senator Robert Klitzkie and attorney Ignacio Aguigui took the bench for the "Conversatorio" a panel discussion held at the District Court of Guam for ongoing law week events.