Leaders seek leniency for law enforcers' fitness standards

The fate of the island's public safety rests on a change of Guam law. That law requires all peace officers to shape up or ship out. If the law stays as is, as many as 70-percent of Guam's police officers won't be allowed to report for duty next year.

Guam's Peace Officer and Standards Training Commission is appealing to lawmakers - change local law that requires all peace officers to pass Airforce Physical Fitness Standards by December 30, 2017.

As of today, majority of Guam's peace officers can't pass the test. The Guam Police Department reporting only a 30-percent pass rate. Even the best numbers - which come from the Judiciary of Guam's marshals and probation officers - have pass rates averaging around 60-percent.

Specifically, Airport Police Chief Bob Camacho says they'll need flexibility to modify the standards. The airforce physical fitness test includes situps, pushups, a timed 1.5-mile run and a measure of waist circumference. Guam's officers are struggling at the running and waist measurement portions.

Camacho said, "We're still doing the pushups, the sit ups and the run. The modification is we do 1-mile instead of 1.5 miles. And then there's a requirement of a 39-inch (maximum) waist. We're eliminating that. That's pretty much all the changes it is really is the waist line and the run. "It's just going to give us flexibility to make changes with the waistline and the run. But everything else is pretty much the same thing."

The POST Commission will also pitch to lawmakers that the law implementation be postponed to 2019 to allow the POST Commission research and development team to further evaluate the current standards and explore other physical fitness programs.

Already Guam's law enforcement are proving successful at the proposed modified standards.

Chief of Police JI Cruz said. "This is the baseline. From here, we continue to grow. We don't drop it any lower than that."

An informational hearing is set for Friday, May 19 at the Guam Legislature. The hearing is set for 9:30 a.m.