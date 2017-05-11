Investigation into beating of detainee pushed back

The criminal investigation into the brutal beating of Department of Corrections detainee Justin Meno hits a slight setback. But, we could soon find out what will happen with the four corrections officers served proposed adverse action.

An attack happening more than six weeks ago inside these prison walls. The Post 6 Max Unit - the incident leaving detainee Meno in the hospital. KUAM confirms several hours had passed after the March 29th attack before the Guam Police Department's criminal investigators were called, responding to an injured person complaint at the prison.

However, Chief of Police JI Cruz admits that his officers have been held up from closing out the case. The reason - last month's deadly high speed chase and the hostage situation in Dededo, plus the growing list of robberies throughout the island has left the top brass with no other option but divert his resources and personnel. "My criminal investigators will reengage with them to look into this from that criminal standpoint understanding that DOC has completed its administrative investigation we will push forward with the criminal investigation to look into the matter and try and determine how that incident occurred," explained Cruz.

The chief says they are at least 50 percent completed, but no word yet on how much longer it could take before the criminal investigation is all wrapped up. It was several days ago, DepCor management announced they completed the internal affairs investigation serving proposed adverse action to four of their own. The corrections officers were given 10 days to respond.

So we could find out what happens next on Tuesday. DOC director Tony Lamorena said, "At that point we make a decision to serve a final adverse action or not."

Meantime, Meno, who is being held on charges of robbery and assault, is set to appear in court later this month. We should note his court hearings have been continuously moved, as he remains at GMH in stable condition.