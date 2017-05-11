GCC celebrates largest graduating class and 40th anniversary

The Guam Community College graduated its largest class ever today.

GCC president Mary Okada said the milestone coincides with GCC's 40th year of providing quality education to the island. Speaking at this year's commencement was Command Sergeant Major Agnes Quintanilla Diaz, who is the first woman to rise to that rank in the Guam Army National Guard. She and other distinguished alumni, including DOE Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz, were honored at today's event along with over 500 GCC graduates.