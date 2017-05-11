Four GPD officers now SWAT, celebrated at the Latte of Freedom - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Four GPD officers now SWAT, celebrated at the Latte of Freedom

Four GPD officers now SWAT, celebrated at the Latte of Freedom

Posted: Updated:

A proud moment for the Guam Police Department. Four GPD officers were celebrated during a graduation ceremony at the Latte of Freedom last night. They are the latest special weapons and tactics cycle to graduate. Chief of police JI Cruz says these men went through eight tough weeks of training, which included serving actual search warrants, responding to the deadly shootout with Steven Seagraves, and assisting with the robbery suppression task force investigations.

JI Cruz, GPD Chief of Police commended the officers, saying, "You stuck together and maintained that teamwork and I specifically told you that being a SWAT officer these days is no longer all brawn and no brain, it's a thinking man's game. As we police in the 21st century, it's all about taking the skills and resources that you have and being able to apply that."

Congratulations to the four new SWAT officers, Darryl Cabrera, Keith Corpus, Jesse San Nicolas, and Wade Williams.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • All faiths invited to participate in prayer broadcast

    All faiths invited to participate in prayer broadcast

    Representatives from our island's diverse faith communities will come together this Sunday to pray and reflect on the imminent threat of nuclear missile attack by the military leadership of North Korea.

    More >>

    Representatives from our island's diverse faith communities will come together this Sunday to pray and reflect on the imminent threat of nuclear missile attack by the military leadership of North Korea.

    More >>

  • Utility agencies could use drones for system inspections

    Utility agencies could use drones for system inspections

    The Guam Power Authority and The Guam Waterworks Authority may be looking into the use of drones.

    More >>

    The Guam Power Authority and The Guam Waterworks Authority may be looking into the use of drones.

    More >>

  • Dr. Austin Shelton named exec director of Center for Island Sustainability

    Dr. Austin Shelton named exec director of Center for Island Sustainability

    The University of Guam has appointed Dr. Austin Shelton to Executive Director of the Center for Island Sustainability. Shelton is a graduate of Hawaii Pacific University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology.

    More >>

    The University of Guam has appointed Dr. Austin Shelton to Executive Director of the Center for Island Sustainability. Shelton is a graduate of Hawaii Pacific University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly