Four GPD officers now SWAT, celebrated at the Latte of Freedom

A proud moment for the Guam Police Department. Four GPD officers were celebrated during a graduation ceremony at the Latte of Freedom last night. They are the latest special weapons and tactics cycle to graduate. Chief of police JI Cruz says these men went through eight tough weeks of training, which included serving actual search warrants, responding to the deadly shootout with Steven Seagraves, and assisting with the robbery suppression task force investigations.

JI Cruz, GPD Chief of Police commended the officers, saying, "You stuck together and maintained that teamwork and I specifically told you that being a SWAT officer these days is no longer all brawn and no brain, it's a thinking man's game. As we police in the 21st century, it's all about taking the skills and resources that you have and being able to apply that."

Congratulations to the four new SWAT officers, Darryl Cabrera, Keith Corpus, Jesse San Nicolas, and Wade Williams.