Simon Sanchez's Madison Orland wins 2017 Congressional Arts Competition

Hagåtña, Guam – Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo, the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency (CAHA), yesterday announced Madison Orland as the winner of the 2017 Congressional Art Competition for Guam during an awards ceremony held at Cars Plus. Madison is a junior at Simon Sanchez High School under the instruction of Ronald Canos. Madison used color pencils to create her work entitled, “Chamorro Resiliency.”

Madison competed with 46 other high school artists from eight public and private schools on Guam. Her piece will be displayed in U.S. Capitol Complex in Washington, D.C. for one year. The submitted artworks were on display for the last week in the Cars Plus Hyundai Showroom and were judged by a panel of local artists. As the winner of the Congressional Arts Competition, Madison received two round-trip tickets to Washington D.C. courtesy of United Airlines as well as a $500 stipend from the Guam Preservation Trust to attend the artist reception and award ceremony.

The Congressional Art Competition is a nation-wide annual high school arts competition sponsored by the Congressional Institute and Members of the U.S. House of Representatives. 650,000 high school students have participated since the competition began in 1982.

“Over the years, The Congressional Art Competition has become one of my favorite events to host for our community,” said Congresswoman Bordallo. “I am honored every single year, to meet Guam’s young and talented artists who take the time to share their art and showcase Guam’s unique culture and beauty. And for a whole year, I along with millions of visitors to our nation’s Capitol will get to enjoy a little piece of home displayed in the Cannon tunnel connecting the different buildings on Capitol Hill. I congratulate Madison and her family and look forward to seeing many of her art pieces in the future.”