Man accused of touching 5-year-old inappropriately

A man is under arrest after he allegedly inappropriately touching a five year old girl. Jerald Jerome Wolford Taimanglo, 21, is charged with 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct as a 1st degree felony and child abuse as a misdemeanor.

Police responded to the complaint on April 18, court documents state.

The victim told investigators she was her mother’s home when the suspect touched her in her genital area. The child used a stuffed animal to demonstrate to authorities was happened.

The suspect was interviewed on Wednesday and strongly denied the allegations.

Taimanglo was booked and confined.